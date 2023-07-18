USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in a multiple large deck event

CORAL SEA (July 29, 2023) Various U.S. Navy and allied ships transit in formation during a multiple large deck event. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7942781
|VIRIN:
|230729-N-JO829-1004
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|9
