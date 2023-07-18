Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in a multiple large deck event [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in a multiple large deck event

    CORAL SEA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    CORAL SEA (July 29, 2023) Various U.S. Navy and allied ships transit in formation during a multiple large deck event. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 7942781
    VIRIN: 230729-N-JO829-1004
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in a multiple large deck event [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PHOTOEX
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115
    TS23
    talismansabre23

