German paratroopers descend towards the water during an airborne operation at Langenargen, Lake Constance, Germany, July 27, 2023. German paratroopers with Fallschirmjägerregiment 26 and multinational partners, including U.S. Army paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted the jump to train and maintain proficiency in water operations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:18 Photo ID: 7942738 VIRIN: 230727-A-BS310-1146 Resolution: 7213x4809 Size: 24.27 MB Location: LANGENARGEN, BW, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance [Image 15 of 15], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.