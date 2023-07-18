Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance [Image 15 of 15]

    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance

    LANGENARGEN, BW, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    German paratroopers descend towards the water during an airborne operation at Langenargen, Lake Constance, Germany, July 27, 2023. German paratroopers with Fallschirmjägerregiment 26 and multinational partners, including U.S. Army paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted the jump to train and maintain proficiency in water operations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:18
    Photo ID: 7942738
    VIRIN: 230727-A-BS310-1146
    Resolution: 7213x4809
    Size: 24.27 MB
    Location: LANGENARGEN, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance [Image 15 of 15], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance
    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multinational
    interoperability
    airborne
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT