Airborne Operation, July 26, 2023

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, descend onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy during airborne operation on July 26, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Location: PORDENONE, IT