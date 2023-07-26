Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation, July 26, 2023 [Image 16 of 16]

    Airborne Operation, July 26, 2023

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, descend onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy during airborne operation on July 26, 2023.  The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

