    200th RED HORSE conduct annual training abroad [Image 4 of 6]

    200th RED HORSE conduct annual training abroad

    SPAIN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) from the Ohio Air National Guard, complete various construction projects while performing annual training, July 26, 2023, at Moron AB, Spain. As part of their annual training, members are gaining valuable experience abroad while benefiting the installation constructing a new patio, creating new parking lots, updating a facility and accomplishing the groundwork for a new firing range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    Air National Guard
    200th RED HORSE
    Ohio Air Guard
    Moron AB

