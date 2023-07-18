230724-N-AL206-1081 GULF OF ADEN (July 24, 2023) Cmdr. Shelby Nikitin, commanding officer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) serves Seaman Jonathon Lawler during a meal for sailors with birthdays in July aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Gulf of Aden, July 24, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 03:32 Photo ID: 7942642 VIRIN: 230724-N-AL206-1081 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 545.63 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.