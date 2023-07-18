Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Patrols Strait of Hormuz [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Thomas Hudner Patrols Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230728-N-AL206-1059 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (July 28, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter lands aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Strait of Hormuz, July 28, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    Strait of Hormuz
    USS Thomas Hudner

