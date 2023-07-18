USS Thomas Hudner Patrols Strait of Hormuz

230728-N-AL206-1029 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (July 28, 2023) Command Master Chief Jason Dupre observes operations aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Strait of Hormuz, July 28, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

