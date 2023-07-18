Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner, USS McFaul Patrol Strait of Hormuz [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Thomas Hudner, USS McFaul Patrol Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230727-N-AL206-1023 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (July 27, 2023) Lt. j.g. Jacob Kinnear stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Strait of Hormuz, July 27, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 03:03
    Photo ID: 7942602
    VIRIN: 230727-N-AL206-1023
    Resolution: 1561x2020
    Size: 186.54 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    Strait of Hormuz
    USS Thomas Hudner

