230727-N-AL206-1042 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (July 27, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) patrols the Strait of Hormuz, July 27, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 03:03 Photo ID: 7942601 VIRIN: 230727-N-AL206-1042 Resolution: 3113x2075 Size: 330.95 KB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner, USS McFaul Patrol Strait of Hormuz [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kerri Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.