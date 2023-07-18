230708-N-CD453-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 8, 2023) Ensign Anna Stefanou, from Los Angeles, communicates with the central control station during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Philippine Sea, July 8. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7942578
|VIRIN:
|230708-N-CD453-1007
|Resolution:
|5324x3803
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT