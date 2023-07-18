230708-N-CD453-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 8, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Hayden Hart (center left) in the Philippine Sea, from Loomis, California, instructs Sailors on how to set zones during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Philippine Sea, July 8. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7942577 VIRIN: 230708-N-CD453-1053 Resolution: 5264x3760 Size: 3.98 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.