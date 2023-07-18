Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Exercises in the Baltic Sea

    BALTIC SEA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230728-N-QI593-1079 BALTIC SEA (July 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct small boat operations in the Baltic Sea, July 28, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    This work, USS Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Exercises in the Baltic Sea, by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

