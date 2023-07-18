USS Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Exercises in the Baltic Sea

230728-N-QI593-1079 BALTIC SEA (July 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct small boat operations in the Baltic Sea, July 28, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

