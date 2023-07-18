Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230708-N-CD453-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 8, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Victor Reyes, from Bend, Oregon, prepares to don a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Philippine Sea, July 8. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA