    Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 6]

    Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230703-N-CD453-2064 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Hays (left), from Celina, Ohio, commanding officer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and Rear Adm. Gregory Guffman (second from right), commander, Joint Region Marianas, engage in a conversation with officials from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer during a port call in Saipan, July 3. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 01:46
    Photo ID: 7942566
    VIRIN: 230703-N-CD453-2064
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

