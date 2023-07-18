Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230703-N-CD453-2064 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Hays (left), from Celina, Ohio, commanding officer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and Rear Adm. Gregory Guffman (second from right), commander, Joint Region Marianas, engage in a conversation with officials from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer during a port call in Saipan, July 3. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

