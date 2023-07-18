Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230703-N-CD453-2196 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2023) Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman (left center), commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Cmdr. Matthew Hays (right), commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) hold a press conference regarding the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 3. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
