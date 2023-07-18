Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230703-N-CD453-2037 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2023) USS John Finn (DDG 113) Command Master Chief James Butler, from Hebron, Maryland, greets Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold Palacios, as he comes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer during a port call in Saipan, July 3. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

