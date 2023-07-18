Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230703-N-CD453-2173 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2023) (From left) Lt. Gov. David Apatang and Gov. Arnold Palacios of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas and Cmdr. Matthew Hays, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) for a press conference regarding the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 3. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

