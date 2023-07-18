230703-N-CD453-2007 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2023) Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, salutes side boys as he comes aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a port call in Saipan, July 3. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 01:46 Photo ID: 7942561 VIRIN: 230703-N-CD453-2007 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 3.15 MB Location: SAIPAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Joint Region Marianas visits USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.