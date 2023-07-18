Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin review Talisman Sabre at Lavarack Barracks

    Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin review Talisman Sabre at Lavarack Barracks

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    I Corps

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles address a multinational group of servicemembers during a joint force exhibition commemorating the tenth iteration of exercise Talisman Sabre, at Lavarack Barracks, Queensland, Australia, July 30, 2023. Talisman Sabre illustrates the closeness of the Australian and U.S. alliance and the strength of the military-to-military relationship. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:30
    This work, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin review Talisman Sabre at Lavarack Barracks [Image 16 of 16], by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Austin
    SECDEF
    I Corps
    First Corps
    Marles
    TalismanSabre23

