Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin review Talisman Sabre at Lavarack Barracks

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles tour the Royal Australian Air Force base in Townsville, Australia, during the tenth iteration of exercise Talisman Sabre, July 30, 2023. Talisman Sabre illustrates the closeness of the Australian and U.S. alliance and the strength of the military-to-military relationship. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 Location: QLD, AU