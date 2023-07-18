Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament [Image 4 of 6]

    1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    6th Battalion, 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Brigade Combat Team,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and members of the surrounding community participated in the 1st annual Dust-off Softball Tournament on July 29, 2023.

    The tournament was to honor and support the families of nine fallen who were killed in a tragic accident while conducting training on March 29, 2023. Over 200 participated in the tournament. During the conducted a raffle with items donated from the local community they were able to collect 5,500 dollars for the families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 20:32
    Photo ID: 7942283
    VIRIN: 230729-A-CT809-3225
    Resolution: 3955x2642
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournamen
    1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament
    1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament
    1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament
    1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament
    1st Annual Dust-Off Softball Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    9Eagles
    air assaul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT