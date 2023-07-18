6th Battalion, 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Brigade Combat Team,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and members of the surrounding community participated in the 1st annual Dust-off Softball Tournament on July 29, 2023.
The tournament was to honor and support the families of nine fallen who were killed in a tragic accident while conducting training on March 29, 2023. Over 200 participated in the tournament. During the conducted a raffle with items donated from the local community they were able to collect 5,500 dollars for the families.
