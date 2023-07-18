Maj. Gen. Tracy Smith, outgoing commander of the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, symbolizing the transfer of command during the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) change of command ceremony at the Fort Douglas Parade Field on July 30, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 Photo ID: 7942228 Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Hometown: GUAM, GU Hometown: MARIENVILLE, PA, US