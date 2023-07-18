Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Change of Command Ceremony

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Maj. Gen. Tracy Smith, outgoing commander of the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, and Brig. Gen. Beth Salisbury, incoming commander of the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), salute the colors during the change of command ceremony at the Fort Douglas Parade Field on July 30, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter)

    This work, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Medicine
    807th MCDS

