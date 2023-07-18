Guam Wellness IRT Mission to Begin

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Baleto, left, and Tech. Sgt. Xylina Halmi, services specialists from the 254th Force Support Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, provided a hot meal for Service Members during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, July 29, 2023. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

