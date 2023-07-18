Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Wellness IRT Mission to Begin

    GUAM

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amy Baleto, left, and Tech. Sgt. Xylina Halmi, services specialists from the 254th Force Support Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, provided a hot meal for Service Members during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, July 29, 2023. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

    This work, Guam Wellness IRT Mission to Begin, by MAJ Chelsea Kersten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    medical
    IRT
    services
    wellness
    Air Force

