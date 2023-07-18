Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Veteran Memorial - Robert Harding Palmer Sr. [Image 4 of 6]

    WWII Veteran Memorial - Robert Harding Palmer Sr.

    QUILCENE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Stephen Campbell 

    12th Marine Corps District

    The family of U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tech. Sgt. Robert Harding Palmer Sr., bury Palmer's ashes during his memorial service in Quilcene, Wash. on July 29, 2023. The ceremony was held by Palmer’s son, Robert Harding Palmer Jr., to honor the World War II veteran’s 97 years of life. Palmer’s ashes were buried with his wife’s ashes, Ina Jackson Palmer, and his grandson’s ashes, Andrew Jackson Palmer. “The Corps honors the service of Robert Palmer Sr. in WWII. The fact you are honoring your father with a small ceremony at your home, to celebrate his 97 years of life when he passed this January marks you as a truly good son. Marines will attend the ceremony and present an American flag. This is what we do and who we are. Semper Fidelis still means something to us,” said Gen. Eric M. Smith, Acting Commandant of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Stephen Campbell)

    This work, WWII Veteran Memorial - Robert Harding Palmer Sr. [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Stephen Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

