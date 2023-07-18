WWII Veteran Memorial - Robert Harding Palmer Sr.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Devontay Dixon, a supply administration specialist with Recruiting Station Seattle, 12th Marine Corps District, folds the American flag for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tech. Sgt. Robert Harding Palmer Sr., during his memorial service in Quilcene, Wash. on July 29, 2023. The ceremony was held by Palmer’s son, Robert Harding Palmer Jr., to honor the World War II veteran’s 97 years of life. Palmer’s ashes were buried with his wife’s ashes, Ina Jackson Palmer, and his grandson’s ashes, Andrew Jackson Palmer. “The Corps honors the service of Robert Palmer Sr. in WWII. The fact you are honoring your father with a small ceremony at your home, to celebrate his 97 years of life when he passed this January marks you as a truly good son. Marines will attend the ceremony and present an American flag. This is what we do and who we are. Semper Fidelis still means something to us,” said Gen. Eric M. Smith, Acting Commandant of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Stephen Campbell)

