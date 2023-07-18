Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th MPAD generator class

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Uriah Clites, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, helps give a class on the unit's Humvees before drivers training at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. The unit conducts annual training to maintain an excellent standard of readiness for future deployment opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 14:56
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th MPAD generator class [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

