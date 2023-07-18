109th MPAD generator class

U.S. Army Sgt. Uriah Clites, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, helps give a class on the unit's Humvees before drivers training at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. The unit conducts annual training to maintain an excellent standard of readiness for future deployment opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

