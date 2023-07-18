USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates its 20th anniversary

INDIAN OCEAN (July 30, 2023) Chief Culinary Specialist Edgar Tandoy, from Takoma Park, Maryland, sings the national anthem as the Command Honor Guard Detail parades the colors during the 20th anniversary of commissioning ceremony of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2023. For 20 years, Ronald Reagan, currently the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, has provided a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

