Soldiers inspect vehicles for oil leaks

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson, chief public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, teaches 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel, a public affairs officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, how to inspect a Humvee for oil leaks as part of required vehicle maintenance checks at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

