    Soldiers inspect vehicles for oil leaks

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson, chief public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, teaches 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel, a public affairs officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, how to inspect a Humvee for oil leaks as part of required vehicle maintenance checks at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 11:32
    Photo ID: 7942158
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-BK944-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers inspect vehicles for oil leaks, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspection
    Humvee
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    maintenance
    readiness
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

