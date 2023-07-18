U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson, chief public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, teaches 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel, a public affairs officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, how to inspect a Humvee for oil leaks as part of required vehicle maintenance checks at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7942158
|VIRIN:
|230729-Z-BK944-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|8
This work, Soldiers inspect vehicles for oil leaks, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT