2023 Sioux Falls Airshow

Paul TenHaken, mayor of Sioux Falls, admires the 114th Fighter Wing heritage jet static display at the Sioux Falls airshow at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota July 29, 2023. Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US