    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Paul TenHaken, mayor of Sioux Falls, admires the 114th Fighter Wing heritage jet static display at the Sioux Falls airshow at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota July 29, 2023. Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 7942147
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-QG092-1059
    Resolution: 4507x3477
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow, by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    Sioux Falls Airshow

