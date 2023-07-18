109th MPAD drivers training

U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, engage in Humvee drivers training during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. The unit conducts annual training to maintain an excellent standard of readiness for future deployment opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

