    109th MPAD drivers training [Image 1 of 2]

    109th MPAD drivers training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Leanne Demboski, a public affairs officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, drives one of the unit's Humvees during drivers training at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. The unit conducts annual training to maintain an excellent standard of readiness for future deployment opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 09:53
    Photo ID: 7942083
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-HB431-6111
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
