109th MPAD drivers training

U.S. Army Capt. Leanne Demboski, a public affairs officer with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, drives one of the unit's Humvees during drivers training at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 29, 2023. The unit conducts annual training to maintain an excellent standard of readiness for future deployment opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie Riley)

