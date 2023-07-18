Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles autograph a Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 flag during a visit to U.S. and Australian servicememeber participating the United States’ largest military exercise with Australia, Townsville, Australia, July 30, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7942029
|VIRIN:
|230730-D-TT977-1465
|Resolution:
|7006x4671
|Size:
|17.12 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits Troops in Townsville, Australia [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT