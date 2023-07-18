Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Troops in Townsville, Australia [Image 1 of 16]

    SECDEF Visits Troops in Townsville, Australia

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Australian Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles U.S. and Australian service members participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre, the United States’ largest military exercise with Australia in Townsville, Australia, July 30, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 04:00
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Troops in Townsville, Australia [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Australia
    Talisman Sabre
    secdefaustin
    Marles

