Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. First Class Gaviria Share’s How 20 Years of Service has Prepared Him for Talisman Sabre 23

    Sgt. First Class Gaviria Share’s How 20 Years of Service has Prepared Him for Talisman Sabre 23

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. First Class Edwin Gaviria, 62nd Medical Brigade, poses for a photo in Townsville, Australia on July 29, 2023, during talisman Sabre 23. After serving 20 years he has found himself in multiple countries and alongside various military branches while representing the United States Army as a Patient Administration Non-Commissioned Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 02:24
    Photo ID: 7942003
    VIRIN: 230728-Z-OX664-1025
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. First Class Gaviria Share’s How 20 Years of Service has Prepared Him for Talisman Sabre 23, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sgt. First Class Gaviria Share&rsquo;s How 20 Years of Service has Prepared Him for Talisman Sabre 23

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TS23
    Talismansabre23
    Talismansabre2023
    1stcore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT