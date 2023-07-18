Talisman Sabre23: Australian Engineers

Australian Army Engineers search for simulated Explosive Ordnance Devices during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

