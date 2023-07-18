Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre23: Australian JSJ7 [Image 6 of 7]

    Talisman Sabre23: Australian JSJ7

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Australian Army soldiers are tested in capability of the Joint Staff J7 AC-130 proof of concept during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

