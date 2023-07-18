Talisman Sabre23: TOC activities

Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment and soldiers of the German Army conduct Tactical Operation Center (TOC) activities during their Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photos by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

