    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the christening ceremony of USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) [Image 21 of 34]

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the christening ceremony of USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124)

    BATH, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    BATH, Maine (JULY 29, 2023) BATH, Maine (JULY 29, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends the christening ceremony of USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) July 29. The ship’s namesake, Col Harvey C. Barnum Jr., USMC, was a veteran of Vietnam and recipient of the Medal of Honor. The ship was awarded on June 3, 2013, named in 2016, and the keel laid on May 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 22:03
    Photo ID: 7941890
    VIRIN: 230729-N-FC670-1066
    Resolution: 8180x5453
    Size: 38.06 MB
    Location: BATH, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the christening ceremony of USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) [Image 34 of 34], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECNAV
    DDG 124
    CARLOS DEL TORO
    USS HARVEY C. BARNUM

