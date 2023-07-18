Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the christening ceremony of USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124)

BATH, Maine (JULY 29, 2023) BATH, Maine (JULY 29, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends the christening ceremony of USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) July 29. The ship’s namesake, Col Harvey C. Barnum Jr., USMC, was a veteran of Vietnam and recipient of the Medal of Honor. The ship was awarded on June 3, 2013, named in 2016, and the keel laid on May 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

