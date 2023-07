Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, speaks during a welcome home ceremony for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade July 29 at the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wis. The 157th returned from a nine-month deployment to Djibouti, Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 18:00 Photo ID: 7941812 VIRIN: 230729-O-QS269-1419 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 5.09 MB Location: MADISON, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin Guard unit returns from Africa deployment [Image 40 of 40], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.