    Wisconsin Guard unit returns from Africa deployment [Image 18 of 40]

    Wisconsin Guard unit returns from Africa deployment

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, and senior Wisconsin National Guard officials welcomed home approximately 260 Soldiers of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Dane County Regional Airport Saturday, July 29. The 157th returned from a nine-month deployment to Djibouti, Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

