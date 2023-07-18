AFRL at Ohio State Fair's Lausche Youth Exploration Space

Christian Bennett (Left), U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Eva Paleo, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jonathan Wyatt, with the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, explain the basics of flight dynamics to Eryn and Evyn Simmons as they put together their hand-launched propellers at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio, July 28, 2023. AFRL was participating in a larger event in the Lausche Youth Exploration Space, where students learned about the importance of the aeronautics/aerospace industry through demonstrations and hands-on and interactive activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Mitchell)

