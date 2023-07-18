USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Kisabeth, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment goes through the FGM-148 Javelin lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany on July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

