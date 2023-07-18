Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023

    GERMANY

    07.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Kisabeth, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment goes through the FGM-148 Javelin lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany on July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 14:11
    Photo ID: 7941713
    VIRIN: 230729-A-UV755-1005
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition E2B 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT