221206-N-WW800-1001 NAS WHIDEY ISLAND, Washington (December 6, 2022) - Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman James Williams, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, launches a P-8A Poseidon on NAS Whidbey Island flight line, December 6, 2022. VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox.)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 07:13
|Photo ID:
|7941616
|VIRIN:
|221206-N-WW800-1001
|Resolution:
|1170x744
|Size:
|108.05 KB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|11
