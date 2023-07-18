Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221206-N-WW800-1001

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    221206-N-WW800-1001 NAS WHIDEY ISLAND, Washington (December 6, 2022) - Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman James Williams, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, launches a P-8A Poseidon on NAS Whidbey Island flight line, December 6, 2022. VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox.)

