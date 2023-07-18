221206-N-WW800-1001 NAS WHIDEY ISLAND, Washington (December 6, 2022) - Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman James Williams, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, launches a P-8A Poseidon on NAS Whidbey Island flight line, December 6, 2022. VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox.)

