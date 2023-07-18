220730-N-WW800-1042 NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (July 30, 2022) An EA-18G Growler and MH-60S Seahawk launch from NAS Whidbey Island flight line, July 30, 2022. NAS Whidbey Island is the premier naval aviation installation in the Pacific Northwest and home of all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-18G Growler. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox.)

