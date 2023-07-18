Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220730-N-WW800-1042

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    220730-N-WW800-1042 NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (July 30, 2022) An EA-18G Growler and MH-60S Seahawk launch from NAS Whidbey Island flight line, July 30, 2022. NAS Whidbey Island is the premier naval aviation installation in the Pacific Northwest and home of all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-18G Growler. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox.)

    This work, 220730-N-WW800-1042, by PO3 Hannah Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VP 47

