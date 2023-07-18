230318-N-WW800-1002 NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (March 18, 2023) - Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Ketcham, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the 'Golden Swordsman' performs a turnaround inspection on a P-8A Poseidon on NAS Whidbey Island, Washington flight line, (March 18, 2023) VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (Navy Photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 07:13
|Photo ID:
|7941611
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-WW800-1002
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|356.71 KB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|11
This work, 230318-N-WW800-1002, by PO3 Hannah Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT