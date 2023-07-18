Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230318-N-WW800-1002

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    230318-N-WW800-1002 NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (March 18, 2023) - Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Ketcham, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the 'Golden Swordsman' performs a turnaround inspection on a P-8A Poseidon on NAS Whidbey Island, Washington flight line, (March 18, 2023) VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (Navy Photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230318-N-WW800-1002, by PO3 Hannah Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VP 47

