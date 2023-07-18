230318-N-WW800-1001 NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (March 18, 2023) - Aviation Electronic Technician 3rd Class Hunter Ketcham, left,and Aviation Machinist Mate Chief Petty Officer Katie Kazmierczak, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, recover a P-8A Poseidon on NAS Whidbey Island flight line, March 18, 2023. VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 07:13 Photo ID: 7941607 VIRIN: 230318-N-WW800-1001 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 243.28 KB Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230318-N-WW800-1001, by PO3 Hannah Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.