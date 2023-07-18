230318-N-WW800-1001 NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (March 18, 2023) - Aviation Electronic Technician 3rd Class Hunter Ketcham, left,and Aviation Machinist Mate Chief Petty Officer Katie Kazmierczak, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, recover a P-8A Poseidon on NAS Whidbey Island flight line, March 18, 2023. VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox)
|03.18.2023
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
