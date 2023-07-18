Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 10]

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pvt. Khalil Graves, assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command , engages targets at the M17 pistol range during the United States Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 28, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 03:42
    Photo ID: 7941513
    VIRIN: 230728-A-XB890-1022
    Resolution: 6994x4662
    Size: 16.5 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT