U.S. Army Spc. Allen Charlet, assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, engages targets at the M17 pistol range during the United States Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 28, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 03:42 Photo ID: 7941509 VIRIN: 230728-A-XB890-1014 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.5 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.